A high school reunion 55-years in the making is taking on a bigger mission in one mid-Michigan community.
Bay City Central's class of 1966 will soon be honored next month but the organizer is also planning to give back to the city. Charles Frieders was one of those who graduated in 1966.
"I've never been to a class reunion," Frieders said.
When he realized plans weren't in motion, he got to work organizing the first reunion he's able to attend. That is when he realized a big problem.
"I found out from the city that they were having difficulty last year with Toys for Tots, and really all the charities are having a problem because of the pandemic. They weren't getting the donations they needed," Frieders said.
In an effort to give back to his hometown, he is motivating his former classmates to pay it forward.
"I said we'll pay for the whole function, and all they have to do is donate a toy for Toys for Tots," Frieders said.
He is not stopping there. Frieders said Toys for Tots designated the Bay City Central football game on Sep. 17 as an official function.
"If anything's going to happen, we can make it happen at that football game," Frieders said.
He needs the community's help in bringing in donations.
"If everybody that came to that football game donated one toy, we'd have more toys collected at the football game than they did all last year," Frieders said.
Frieders hopes this event has a ripple effect.
"I'm not saying that this is just 100 percent Toys for Tots. All those charities need help. That's got to mean something to people, it's got to. It's got to hit you right in the heart," Frieders said.
Anyone who wants to donate toys can do so at the Bay City Central, Midland football game on Sep. 17.
Frieders' class reunion is the following day.
