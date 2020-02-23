Bay City Central High School is looking for their next graduate to be inducted into the school's hall of fame.
The Central High School Hall of Fame is set up to honor their graduates who have achieved in fields including fine arts, sports, business, industry and education.
Nomination criteria includes submitting what the former student has done to bring honor to the school, what they have achieved in their field of study and what contribution to humanity the former student has made.
The nomination should also include the address of the nominee, field of achievement, graduation year and a letter as the reason for their nomination.
A segment of the June graduation ceremony will honor the winner.
Nominations are due on March 27.
They can be sent to:
The Hall of Fame
Central High School
1624 Columbus Ave.
Bay City, MI. 48708.
