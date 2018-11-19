Some big changes could be coming to Bay City’s riverfront.
In an effort to clear the way for bigger and better things, there is a plan to demolish a long-standing building behind Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.
City Manager Dana Muscott expects a resolution adopting the amended Brownfield Plan for the Uptown Bay City project to be approved at Monday’s commission meeting.
This will allow for the demolition of the Horak/Sears building and cleanup of that site, making way for a new $15 million project.
The project will include a combination of commercial and residential buildings, plus a reconfiguration of state highway M-25 to extend to Ninth Street.
Bay City residents appear to be in favor of the removal of the structure.
“Great. It’s an eyesore right now,” one resident said.
“Tear it down. It’s an eyesore. Put something new up,” another resident said.
“I think we just have to accept that as we progress in the city that we have to do away with some things that maybe held some historical value,” another resident said.
TV5 will update after the meeting.
