Bay City's City Hall is closed until Thursday, Jan. 24 following a water line break.
City Manager Dana Muscott confirmed there was a water line break at the building.
Crews will finish cleanup on Wednesday.
The Finance Policy and Commission Meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening was moved to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 before the scheduled Town Hall meeting.
City officials expect the meeting to be held in the Commission Chambers.
Payments for utility accounts will be adjusted accordingly due to the office closure, the city said.
All other city government offices will remain open.
