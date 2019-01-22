Bay City’s City Hall reopens for normal operations on Thursday, Jan. 24th.
It was closed following on Jan. 22 after a water line break.
All persons entering the building should use the east entrance (Washington Street) or west entrance (Saginaw Street).
The south entrance (10th street) will be temporarily unavailable.
Customers needing to conduct business with Building or Planning and Zoning divisions will be served in the Code Enforcement Office (Room 207). Look for signage directing to the correct offices.
City Hall officials said at this time they are investigating what appears to be a problem with a sprinkler head.
