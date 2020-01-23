The Bay City Commission adopted revisions to the City Code of Ordinances that they say will increase the efficiency, safety and provide other options of waste disposal for residents.
Notable changes, as a result of this adoption, include an implementation of a commercial recycling rate, a required use of city-issued recycling carts and brush and yard waste collection. Additionally, residents will be required to use a bulk item sticker for bulk items that don’t fit in the city-provided refuse container.
The city is also working to implement a public drop-off site beginning this spring that will allow for an alternate option to dispose of household refuse, building materials, bulk items and yard waste.
“The updated ordinance is intended to better assist our residents with the removal of solid waste, recycling and yard waste and to make the service more equitable across all users,” said Tim Botzau, Bay City Parks and Environmental Affairs Manager. “We will continue to identify opportunities for residents to reduce, reuse, and recycle items instead of throwing them away.”
A complete list of changes can be found here.
(1) comment
Gee, welcome to 2020 Bay City, maybe my sh*t can stop going in a ditch now.
