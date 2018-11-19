Some big changes are coming to Bay City’s riverfront.
In an effort to clear the way for bigger and better things, there is a plan to demolish a long-standing building behind Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.
Members of the Bay City Commission approved plans to demolish the former Sears building in downtown Bay City at its meeting Monday night.
The site was vacated last year by F.P. Horak and is phase two of the Uptown Bay City project that transformed a massive Brownfield site into a mixed-use development.
A similar future is planned for the former Sears property.
City Manager Dana Muscott said first impressions matter.
"It's obviously going to make it look so much more prosperous and there's going to be more jobs for people," Muscott said.
Plans include a reconfiguration of M-25 to extend to Ninth Street.
Bay City residents appear to be in favor of the removal of the structure.
“Great. It’s an eyesore right now,” one resident said.
“Tear it down. It’s an eyesore. Put something new up,” another resident said.
“I think we just have to accept that as we progress in the city that we have to do away with some things that maybe held some historical value,” another resident said.
