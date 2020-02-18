A Bay City Commissioner has resigned to take up a new position in Vassar.
During the commissioner’s meeting on Feb. 17, 3rd Ward Commissioner Andrew Niedzinski announced his resignation, effective March 9. He said he will be taking on the role of City Manager in Vassar.
Niedzinski was first elected to the commission in 2013. He previously resigned in 2017 to become interim city manager in Pinconning but was later re-elected to his seat in Bay City.
In 2019 he ran against incumbent Mayor Kathleen Newsham but lost.
