Bay City is one step closer to fixing the aging Liberty and Independence bridges.
In their bi-monthly meeting on Monday evening, City Commissioners voted 8-1 to approve negotiations with United Bridge Partners, according to City Commissioner Jesse Dockett.
Dockett said second ward commissioner David Terrasi was the only commissioner to vote no.
United Bridge Partners submitted a bridge proposal last month and Monday's vote was directing City Manager Dana Muscott to continue negotiations with the company.
“It doesn’t mean that they’re choosing United Bridge Partners," Muscott said when TV5 talked to her last week. "This is just directing me to work with them on a contract and that contract has to come back to the city commission.”
United Bridge Partners submitted plans to replace Independence Bridge but have it remain open until a new structure is built, then rehabilitate and modernize Liberty Bridge, and add a tolling system that favors Bay City residents.
