The Bay City Community came together to honor the life of an influential volunteer.
Peg Rowley of Bay City worked hard to make her community a better place.
“There’s so many things in this community she had her hands on,” said Paul Rowley, Peg’s husband.
Peg helped fundraise the Ring of Friendship Foundation and helped in the creation of the fireworks festival, Bay Concert Band, and skate park.
Paul said her greatest success was founding the Bay Area Community Foundation.
On Sunday night, Jan. 5, that community honored Peg for her years of service.
She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 88.
Peg’s memorial service was held at Bay City State Theatre, which holds a special place in Peg’s heart.
She spearheaded a project to help renovate it.
“She heard this theater was going to close and figured we can do something about this,” said Mike Rowley, Peg’s son.
The theater was tightly packed as a video played of Peg’s accomplishments through the years hoping to inspire others to follow her lead and get involved.
"I'm very proud of my mother," Mike said. "But this is really about the community and how she was able to be a part of it. She would want people to know she thanks them very much for their participation and also helping to make this a wonderful community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.