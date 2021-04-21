A mid-Michigan 12-year-old, his family and the community are celebrating as the young man that just underwent a successful heart transplant surgery is heading home.
The people of Bay City are showing their big hearts at Aaron Bovia who recently had a heart transplant.
He’s coming home to Essexville Wednesday night and still getting tons of help and support from the members of a tight-knit community dubbed Aaron's Army.
Bovia had heart issues since he was born undergoing his first surgery at just five-days old and having multiple operations since. His need for a complete heart transplant brought surgery two weeks ago and a parade to welcome him home from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
“We've got the state police, we've got a couple fire trucks, and Aaron doesn't know about it but we're going to be going over by the Hampton Mall and having them all escort him down Orchard Road to our court on Wilderness and then we have everybody lining up along orchard road and then they're going to all drive by the house and wave and honk and whatever they'd like to do to support Aaron,” Earl Bovia, Aaron’s father said.
Earl Bovia, and his wife Michelle, own Bay City Bill’s, a popular bar in the city. He said Bay City's outpouring of support joined by well-wishes far and wide has just been amazing since Aaron collapsed on the playground at school a few weeks ago.
“We've had some schools out in the thumb, from downstate, Big Rapids, Walled Lake, a lot of places and even some of our friends from out-of-state have reached out,” Earl Bovia said.
Earl Bovia said Aaron is just a regular kid. Social studies his favorite subject this year, but he'll be studying at home for about three months of post-op recovery.
He said Aaron's especially disappointed though to learn that he won’t be able to eat sushi again, one of his favorites, but knows how incredible it is to have a new heart.
