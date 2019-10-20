A Mid-Michigan community came together to support a local woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
The Bay City Market held a very special pancake breakfast to lend a hand in paying her medical bills.
“I’ve just been surrounded by family and friends that have been so supportive,” said Jenny Loree.
Loree said it’s been a tough last few months since getting diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.
But she said she’s in complete awe of her support system, especially when folks from all over came together for a benefit breakfast at Bay City’s City Market.
“I’m overwhelmed with the amount of people here that I know. My college roommate just surprised me, came down from East Jordan today, there’s even people here that I haven’t met before and I’m just overwhelmed and blessed,” Loree said.
Loree said unfortunately she had to close her small business, Bee Leaf Teas.
But Greg Buzzard said no matter what the business at City Market will be there for her.
“The whole City Market family came together strong, the community is coming out strong to help her and her family navigate through this ugly disease,” Buzzard said.
Buzzard said Loree, well know as Ms. Jen, is more than deserving of this benefit.
“You know Jen and her family would do anything for anybody, so it just makes sense that we come together and help her out,” Buzzard said.
With pancakes, a silent auction, and comradery, Loree said it’s been a heartwarming event.
“I just want to say thank you, everyone, I am truly blessed,” Loree said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.