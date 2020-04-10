Bay City company making protective shields for healthcare workers

Many Mid-Michigan companies are putting their normal work on hold, but others are using their skills and resources to help frontline workers.
“What you guys are doing are going to save people’s lives,” said Corey Smith, certified prosthetist and owner of Oakland Orthopedic Appliances in Bay City.
Oakland Orthopedic Appliances is doing its part by contributing their time and materials to making protective shields for healthcare workers.
“I thought it looked simple enough and we have the means and materials, so that’s how we got to this point,” Smith said.
Smith said in a week, four employees have assembled around 10 aerosol shields.
“We’re trying to push that a little bit more but again we also want to limit the amount of time we’re spending together,” Smith said.
The decision to pivot his business in order to fight COVID-19 was an easy one.
“Soon as I saw it, I got a hold of one of my technicians and said this is what I want to do,” Smith said. “It was just that quick it came together.”
Smith said their focus is on aerosol shields and not masks for a few reasons.
“This box is used during intubation to protect the physician and support staff when that’s being applied this gives them a shield to protect them,” Smith said.
Caring people, changing lives is a saying at Oakland Orthopedic Appliances, but this proves it’s more than just a motto.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about the dollar, it’s about what can we do, that’s how we do business,” Smith said.
