Bay City Public Schools is considering moving kindergarten through fifth-grade students at Linsday Elementary to another elementary school.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said Linsday would still operate as a pre-school building. He added operating buildings with small enrollment numbers is difficult for the school district when it comes to scheduling and it limits available offerings.
"From a population standpoint it's difficult to continue operating traditional classrooms out of there," Bigelow said.
If Bigelow could get his way, the days of Linsday Elementary School could be numbered.
"So, at our next board meeting, which is Jan. 10, we're going to be, I'm going to be asking the board to make a commitment to moving kindergarten through fifth grade out of Linsday Elementary," Bigelow said.
Bigelow said enrollment at Linsday has been in a steady decline for years. In 2018, there were 261 students.
Today that number is 134. Bigelow said one proposal would be to move students to Kolb elementary next school year.
Bigelow is quick to point out the building that is home to Linsday Elementary will remain open.
"We actually have a early childhood preschool program running out of there. And that's a program that's growing and we do see that being valuable for that neighborhood as well," Bigelow said.
Bigelow understands there might be some families upset by the potential change. He said it's in the best interest of student education.
"It's a great little school and it's served families well for a long time. But at some point, when we're running classes that are so small, we're not able to offer what they can get in a larger building," Bigelow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.