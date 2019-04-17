When traveling in Bay City you may notice an increase in traffic. This is thanks to construction being done on several of the city’s main traveled roads.
Construction has started on Veteran’s Bridge, Liberty Bridge, and Trumbull Road. This has caused a bit of road congestion that even local businesses are starting to notice.
“Our parking hasn’t been overly affected by that, but just getting around has been a little harder,” Tyler King, CEO of My Secret Garden said.
King’s business is located across from the Veteran’s Bridge. He said that while traffic isn’t really slowing down business, it’s slowing down the commute across the east and west sides of Bay City.
“What we have noticed is out front, there’s a lot of people pulling up to the street here and then kind of getting confused when they see the bridge is closed because they didn’t know. So, they’re kind of trying to figure out where to go, what they’re going to do, and how they’re going to get around,” King said.
Commuters said that the construction is more of an inconvenience rather than an issue.
“It hasn’t been bad for me because I live in the city,” Shelly King, Bay City resident said.
Shelly has been living in Bay City for over 20 years. She said construction being done around the bridge is nothing new. She thinks it would be better for everyone if the work was done sooner than later.
“It will be nice when they get them fixed, but I know some of the people from out of the city have a little bit of a harder time with it, so...,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.