Following a string of violence in the Midland Street Entertainment District in Bay City, business owners and Bay City officials have agreed on a plan.
The plan is a collaborative effort with Bay City officials and the business owners on the street in an effort to eliminate crime.
Dustin Hartz owns two businesses on Midland Street. He said what’s been happening isn’t new.
“That’s what Midland Street has always been known for. It’s a little rough and tumble part of the community,” Hartz said.
But he is glad to be a part of the positive change.
“I’m thankful for all of the business owners coming together and doing what they can to make this a safe place for everybody,” Hartz said.
Bay City Commission President Jesse Dockett helped develop the plan.
“I think that the combination of additional officers, check points, and no loitering in the area is definitely going to help with the issue,” Dockett said.
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini is happy to help enforce the new plan.
“It has such great potential to be a great entertainment district. I think the restaurant and bar owners have a vision for that area and I would like to be a part of that to help them be successful, keep it safe, attract people that go there and have a good time and enjoy a night out,” Cecchini said.
Cecchini hopes the new plan will improve the district moving forward, rather than serve as a punishment.
Dockett and Cecchini both said they are prepared to make further changes to the plan should the violence continue.
