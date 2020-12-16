Columbus Avenue, at Farragut Street in Bay City, is closed while crews respond to a warehouse fire.
The first alarm for the fire went off at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Fire crews on the scene tell TV5 the blaze started at the back of the warehouse area and about a third of the building is damaged.
No injuries were reported from this fire.
While the fire marshal will be investigating this incident, the cause is still unknown.
