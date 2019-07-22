Motorists should expect the Liberty Bridge in Bay City to reopen soon.
The Bay City Department of Public Works released an update on Monday, July 22 saying crews are scheduled to complete the repair work this week.
The bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic after the bridge has been fully tested.
The department said bridge specialists were called in from New York on June 28 to evaluate and troubleshoot the issues the bridge was experiencing with the drives that open the bridge.
Liberty Bridge was closed to traffic that day to prevent any damage to the drives and additional crews were brought in to service the drives.
