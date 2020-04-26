The Tigers season may be on hold due to COVID-19, but with a game played every day in Clark and Andrew Zanotti’s backyard, the season goes on.
“We’ve been trying to keep up with the actual Tigers’ schedule. I had to be the New York Yankees all week which don’t make me very happy,” Andrew said.
The Zanotti’s are big fans of the Tigers and with five-year-old Clark out of school and Andrew not working, they turned their backyard into a mini replica of Comerica Park.
In the left field, there is a wall that features the Tigers retired numbers. In the right field, there’s Kaline’s Corner. In the deep center, there is a Chevy fountain.
“My kids would leave their toy cars around and I put one up on this tree stump I have. And Clark said ‘hey that kinda looks like the Chevy fountain’, so we added another one. And then just started adding elements to Comerica Park looking at pictures online and seeing what we could do with things we had around the house,” Andrew said.
Andrew said his son doesn’t take the field until his homework is done. He sometimes a Tigers theme is involved.
Clark is also a walking encyclopedia on the team’s history. He answered TV5’s Jason Fielders Tigers trivia questions with ease.
“Who has the highest batting average in Tigers history,” Fielder asked?
“Ty Cobb,” Clark answered.
“Who has the most home runs in Tiger’s history,” Fielder asked?
“Al Kaline,” Clark answered.
Andrew said Clark’s obsession with the Tigers began last season and gained momentum after a recent family trip to spring training. He said the family went just before the baseball season was put on hold.
