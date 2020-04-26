Bay City’s Department of Public Safety is honoring two fallen officers on the 29th anniversary of their death.
According to the department, on April 26, 1991, at about 5 p.m., Bay City Police Officers Raymond P. Rexer and Terry J. Jablonski responded to a call for service and were gunned down in an ambush.
They said Officer Jablonski and Officer Rexer were both killed.
According to the department, it was a sad day that Bay City will never forget.
The department is asking everyone to take a moment to honor the heroes today. They would like everyone to remember the ultimate sacrifice they made to protect and serve the citizens of Bay City.
