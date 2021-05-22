The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a series of shots were fired Friday night.
Around 11 PM Friday night multiple gunshots were fired by two suspect at a person(s) in a vehicle near Linn Street and Midland Street in Bay City.
Witnesses at the scene said there was an altercation between two parties that led to shots being fired.
There have not been any reported injuries according to public safety officers.
A parked vehicle was struck and damaged by gunfire.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety is following up on leads and investigating.
If anyone has any information on the incident, they can call 989-892-8571 or report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
