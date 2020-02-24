Bay City and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy are pioneering a partnership. Their making the largest expansion of recycling in Bay City’s history, opening a new public drop-off site in May.
The site is first in the Great Lakes Bay Region for items not in the curbside recycling collection program.
The city is calling on residents to eliminate wire hangers, plastic shopping bags and foam packaging from curbside bins.
Those items damage equipment, increase costs and cause significant processing delays for recyclers.
"The foam can't be recycled,” Mayor Kathi Newsham said “The bags, they get everything hooked, they create problems. Same with the hangers, they're an odd shape."
"Recycling is big, but we need it to be bigger,” Tim Botzau, Bay City parks and Rec said. “We need more people to step up and start recycling and participate."
Most municipalities statewide already ban plastic bags from curbside bins.
"We need to teach people about the proper ways to recycle and this is just a start here for the city," City Manager Dana Muscott said.
Recycling in Michigan is getting a major boost from increased funding. Up from $2 million to $15 million this fiscal year.
