You can usually find something going on in Bay City all throughout the summer.
"People are always excited about bay city and what we're doing for the summer because we use our riverfront for everything," Dana
This year many festivals, concerts, and events are being forced to cancel, something City Manager Dana Muscott says affects the entire county
"That's what we do in Bay City in the summer,” Muscott said. “We have non-stop festivals, lots of family time, and then that just mushrooms into the hotels and restaurants and bars and the shops and it's going to have a huge effect on our city this summer."
The city already dealt with the St. Patrick's Day Parade being canceled in March and now the St. Stan's Polish Festival and the country music festival have been axed.
Muscott says there are a few events that haven't been canceled quite yet though, including the Fourth of July Fireworks.
Michael Bacigalupo isn't canceling all of his summer events yet either. He's the Chief Operating Officer at Bay City's State Theatre and organizes events at Wenonah Park.
He says he's holding out hope for July.
"We haven't canceled anything yet,” Baciogalupo said. “Only because we're doing two things, number one the governor has her shutdown until the end of May, so that gives a little more time to figure things out. But also, we're going to work with the City of Bay City and the County Health Department to make sure that if we do open up, what do we have to do?"
Bacigalupo says they plan to fully accommodate every safety precaution if the events are allowed to take place.
"If it comes to us and says you have to limit the people that come into the park, you have to limit people that go into the concession stand and into the restrooms and things like that, we'll see if it's even feasible but we will work with the city and the county to make sure we're doing all the right things," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.