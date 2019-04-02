A local family is searching for a statue that was stolen off their property that holds decades of sentimental value.
The Werth family is desperately looking for a beloved item that they said was stolen from their backyard in Bay City.
“We were extremely upset, we’ve been looking nonstop and we’re not going to stop because it’s so sentimental and important to us,” Emily Werth said.
Werth said that it was a gift from her father to her mother. She said she’s surprised that someone would steal it, and even more surprised that they were able to lift it.
“My dad when he got back from Vietnam, picked this statue. He was going to sell it but ended up falling in love with it, so he brought it to our garden,” Werth said.
She said the statue is worth about $1,200 and weighs a lot.
“It weighs over 100 pounds so it’s obviously more than one person or someone really strong that took it,” Werth said. “I think our faith in humanity would be restored if we could get it back.”
Werth said the statue has been missing for weeks, and her family would just like their statue back.
“I know it’s really cool and I know you really like it, but please bring it back. We won’t be angry, we won’t press charges, no questions asked, we just want to see it back,” Werth said.
