One person is dead after a fight in Bay City early Saturday morning .
Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a fight on the east side of Bay City shortly after Midnight June 22.
Upon arrival officers found one of the subjects involved in the altercation was unresponsive. First respondents performed CPR then transported him to Mclaren Bay Region where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim was a 31-year-old man from Bay City, the cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A 50 year old male, Bay City resident, who is a person of interest in this incident was questioned and released while the incident remains under investigation.
Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.
