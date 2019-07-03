A fire captain with Bay City Public Safety died suddenly Tuesday.
Larry Gillman had been a firefighter in Bay City since 1995 and was promoted to captain in June 2018.
He started as a firefighter in the U.S. Navy before being honorably discharged and working as a reserve firefighter in Bangor Township.
During his career he was given both the distinguished service award and the lifesaving award.
He was on the Bay County Central Dispatch Review Committee and was the MIOSHA Compliance Program Manager for the Fire Operations Division.
In a Facebook post, Bay City Public Safety Officers remembered him as a hardworking, dedicated fireman who will be missed.
