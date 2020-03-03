Fire officials in Bay City responded to a garage that was fully engulfed in flames.
Bay County Central Dispatch reported that a garage located at 1901 2nd St. was fully engulfed in flames at about 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
So far there is no word on if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
