The Bay City fireworks festival is returning after being canceled in 2020. The festival will take place July 1-3.
The show on July 3 will be a tribute to “Mr. Fireworks”, Terry Watson, the former president of Bay City Fireworks who died of COVID-19.
Bay County has lost a devoted member of their community.
Bay City Fireworks invites to the community to celebrate Watson’s memory, and “all he has done for this community.”
For more information on the festival, follow to this link here.
