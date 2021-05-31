The Bay City fireworks festival is returning after being canceled in 2020. The festival will take place July 1-3.

The show on July 3 will be a tribute to “Mr. Fireworks”, Terry Watson, the former president of Bay City Fireworks who died of COVID-19.

Bay City Fireworks invites to the community to celebrate Watson’s memory, and “all he has done for this community.”

For more information on the festival, follow to this link here.