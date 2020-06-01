During a press conference, the Bay City Fireworks Festival Board of Directors announced it is canceling the festival for this year.
Doug Clark, president of Bay City Fireworks, said the entire event is where they make the funds to make the firework show possible.
Clark said because of this, it is not possible to have all of the entities of the fireworks festival to come together and shoot the display.
With many carnivals canceled this year, it’s difficult for the festival’s carnival partner to come out to Bay City and make a profit, which Clark said is a significant piece of income for the festival.
Local businesses have also donated to the festival, but Clark said the board couldn’t ask for them to donate when they are struggling at this time.
The board said it still has plans for the community to celebrate the holiday in unity.
Another sponsor of the event, Wolverine Fireworks, came up with a firework package for residents to celebrate together.
A portion of those sales will go back to the Bay City Firework Festival.
Residents are asked to tune into 96 WHNN who will broadcast the national anthem at 10:10 p.m.
When the anthem is completed, residents will then light off their fireworks to celebrate with the rest of Bay County.
The radio station will also broadcast 30 minutes of patriotic music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.