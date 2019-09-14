The Salvation Army of Bay City is asking the public for donations to refill its pantry.
According to their Facebook page, they have experienced a tremendous increase in the number of individuals and families using the emergency pantry.
The pantry has given out, on average, 50 pantry orders a week which is almost double the average six months ago.
The following items are needed for the pantry:
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Canned vegetables
- Pasta
- Pasta sauce
- Boxed potatoes
- Macaroni and cheese
- Items with easy-open tops for homeless/those in hotels or living house-to-house
Any non-perishable items would be greatly appreciated.
If your business would like to host a food drive, call Major Kin at 989-893-3041.
Items can be brought to The Salvation Army at 401 10th St. in Bay City.
