A local landmark is set for demolition this summer which will start phase two of Bay City's Uptown project.
The F.P. Horak building, formally known as Sears, will be torn down and new businesses will be built in its place.
“We just received approval yesterday to move forward from the city,” Al Warr, Director of Development, said.
Bay City’s Uptown Project has transformed a former industrial complex into brand new homes and businesses.
“The plan right now is to bring a ramp off of the bridge directly into uptown. We will be developing a beautiful plaza on Night St.; Night St. is going to be improved. It’s going to be wider, very pedestrian friendly,” Warr said.
Warr said that the whole area will include businesses, condos, and possibly a grocery store. He said that the location should bring people right off the bridge and into the new area.
“The whole intent of phase two project is to help merge phase one with the downtown area to help the whole center of Bay City become stronger,” Warr said.
“I think it’s awesome. I’m really excited to see them add and bring a lot more down here. I think it’s going to bring a lot more traffic down here,” Jacqueline McEldowney, an employee at The Rac, said.
Local businesses are excited for phase two to begin and to say goodbye to the Horak building.
“So used to seeing it there, it’s going to be a big change to see it go down, but with the opportunity and the growth it’s going to bring, it’s going to be a great choice,” Vin Stuart, Uptown Grill’s owner, said.
