Bay City is undergoing a costly lead water pipe replacement project and the entire project will cost around $30 million.
“We are preventing lead contamination to the home,” said Robert Dion, Bay City Department of Public Works director.
The city is borrowing $5 million of that total cost through the states 'drinking water revolving fund,' also known as DWRF, which residents will be paying into.
“Basically, right now the only thing the residents are contributing to this is the $2 fee that we add on their bill,” Dion said.
The project will include 1,000 water service replacements, seven blocks of water main replacement, and 5,000 hydro excavation locations.
“The project has started; the contractors are in the midst of doing it right now,” Dion said.
Work has already begun on Trumbull Street between Center and Woodside avenues and this will be a lengthy project. Dion says this part of the job will be completed in two years.
A 20-year deadline has been set for the project, but they're hoping to complete it before then.
