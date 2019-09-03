A structure in Bay City caught fire twice in one night.
On Friday, Aug. 30 at approximately 7:50 p.m. Bay City’s Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a structure fire at 1600 Fremont Street.
According to officials, crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the front door.
A small fire was discovered inside a bedroom and quickly extinguished.
Later that evening at approximately 11:55 p.m., officials said crews were dispatched to that residence again.
Upon arrival, officials found smoke showing from the front door and two second-floor windows.
Officials said that when crews entered the home, they discovered a fire in the living room.
The fire was extinguished rapidly, followed by salvage and overhaul.
There were no injuries reported during the fire.
The fire remains under investigation at this time.
