Fire crews worked to put out a fire Saturday morning at a Bay City home.
Around 7 a.m. Saturday crews from multiple fire departments were called to a home on Leng Street near Patterson Street in Bay City.
A portion of Marquette Avenue was closed as crews worked the scene.
The homeowners were inside when the fire broke out but were able to get out and no one was injured.
