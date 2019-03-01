A fire destroyed a home in Bay City on Thursday, Feb. 28.
The fire happened on Ebbtide Lane at West Shore Estates.
The mobile home park is located on the corner of Euclid and Hotchkiss in the southwest corner of the city.
No further information is available at this time.
