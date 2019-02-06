A Bay City woman came home to big spots of yellow paint on her home.
“I actually wanted to cry because I was like, are you freaking kidding me,” said Jennifer Helie, homeowner.
Helie noticed big yellow spots on her home on Smith Street in Bay City after getting home from work on Wednesday.
“I’m like, what the heck is that? So I waddled outside after putting the car away and was like, oh my god. Someone shot our house with paintballs,” Helie said.
The vandals targeted her house and three others on her street.
“It’s in the dead of winter. So you know there’s damage of course. The shutters are broken because of this and I’m just like why,” Helie said.
Her siding was damaged as well.
Helie contacted the police.
“They did say the paint is the same color in the other incidents that have been reported,” Helie said.
TV5 reported several similar incidents in January and a handful last summer.
There’s no word if the latest vandalism is connected to the other incidents.
Helie said whoever did this needs to realize the true impact of their actions.
“To vandalize someone’s home is really immature and horrible because people work hard for their homes and we’re proud of our home and we come home and it looks like crap now,” Helie said.
If you know anything about this incident you are being asked to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
