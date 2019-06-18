Time is running out for a well-known riverside business.
Hooters, which is located at the end of E. Midland Street in Bay City, is closing its doors.
The building's owner, Art Dore, said corporate informed him of the decision but did not elaborate.
The restaurant's last day is Sunday, June 23.
Dore said eventually he will make new plans for the property.
