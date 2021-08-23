Bay City has more than $31 million to spend within city, thanks to the American Rescue Plan act.
"we were really excited in the beginning when somebody told us we were getting 31 million dollars. But once you have that, it is very hard to determine where to put that in your community," said Dana Muscott, the city manager.
Muscott said it's a daunting task, deciding where exactly to spend the money.
The special meeting Monday was the third of many to come to discuss what to do with the lump sum.
The meeting dedicated 5 'buckets' where funds will be directed towards. You can see some of the planning. The top priority is infrastructure, followed by neighborhood stability, social stability, kids, as well as immediate needs.
Also tentatively decided, how much of the money should go into each subcategory.
Coming in at 22 million dollars is infrastructure, things like roads, bridges and water.
Farther down the list, 5 million to neighborhood stability, 1.5 million to help kids thrive, 1.5 million to social mobility, and 1.1 million to immediate needs.
"Our wants are obviously much more than the money we got. 31 million sounds like a huge number, but when you put it down to paper, we need a lot more," Muscott said.
The city has three years to spend the money.
"It's not something we can put out a capital project for 5 or 10 years, it has to be spent. To give that economic boost to the community, we need to spend it within those 3 years."
The next meeting is September 7 at 5:30. After that subcommittees will decide how exactly to spend each allotment within the 'buckets'.
