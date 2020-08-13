A blood drive through the Red Cross will take place in Bay City on Aug. 25.
The drive will be hosted at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Main St. from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
To make an appointment to donate, call (989) 778-1800 or sign up online here using the sponsor code Courtyardbc.
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with The Bay City Courtyard by Marriott’s core values of giving back to the community,” said Laikin Whitney, General Manager & Stephanie Starling, Sales Manager. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”
Donors of all types are needed.
The Red Cross says blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.