Investigators are trying to determine what started a house fire in Bay City.
Firefighters from the Bay City Public Safety Department were sent to 221 N. VanBuren Street on Wednesday, April 15.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming out of a two-story home.
They learned everyone inside the home made it out safely.
The public safety department said firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and contained the fire to the second story of the home before it was extinguished.
No injuries were reported from this fire.
The Hampton Township Public Safety Department assisted on the scene.
Fire Marshal is currently investigating this incident.
