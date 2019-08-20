A kid from Bay City was diagnosed with cancer weeks before his fifth birthday and his community is rallying around him.
TV5 introduced you to Ryker Meyette last week when his family and close friends wanted to find him the right birthday card.
Meyette was diagnosed with leukemia just two weeks before his fifth birthday on Aug. 27.
His parents can’t throw him the party they had planned due to the condition but still wanted to do something to make his big day special. With the help of TV5 and support from the community, Meyette is receiving an outpour of love and support.
“I was shocked. I was breathless. I was numb,” said Leda Salois, Meyette’s mom.
Salois sat beside her son as he received the devastating diagnosis. Like any mother, she was shocked that this was happening to her son, the apple of her eye.
“He’s so much fun. He lights up the room, he tells jokes, he is so smart, he will just talk to anyone,” Salois said.
After being diagnosed, she said her good friend Liz tried to make the family feel better and lift their spirits by asking for the community’s support by sending them cards for his birthday.
“Instant tears. The love and emotion and what Liz has done for me and my family even before all of this, she has been amazing,” Salois said.
Salois said the family has received over 60 card and eight packages. She said her son is thrilled.
“I just wanna say thank you, it’s been amazing. Ryker loves opening the cards and he loves the gifts and I couldn’t say thank you more and how loved and blessed we are,” Salois said.
She said she knows the family has a tough road ahead to get Meyette back to good health, but they are happy knowing they’re not alone.
“When you think people aren’t there for you, they are,” Salois said.
If you would like to send a card you still have time, his birthday isn’t until Aug. 27.
Ryker Meyette 1613 Broadway St., Bay City, MI, 48708.
