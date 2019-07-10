One of the most familiar sites of a Mid-Michigan city’s downtown is now gone.
The former home of Sears and F.P. Horak in Bay City was demolished as part of the ongoing expansion of the Uptown development.
“It’s a good sight to see the Horak Building come down for the future of Bay City,” said Vince Stuart, owner of Uptown Grill.
Stuart said he’s glad to see the evolution of Bay City continue.
On July 10, crews worked to tear down the old Horak/Sears Building. It’s part of phase two of the Uptown project.
“It’s always sad to see it come down because it’s been an icon there for many years. But to see it come down and know that the advancement that Bay City is making, and the improvements to Bay City, it’s a great thing,” Stuart said.
The demolition will make way for an off-ramp that runs from Vet’s Bridge to Uptown.
“We’re obviously excited you know. Easier access to the Uptown area, easier access to coffee and great food,” said Sean Bartley, store manager at Live Oak Coffeehouse.
Bartley is eager to see how the next stage of development will move Uptown forward.
“We’re happy to invite new people into not only our coffee shop but the Uptown area,” Bartley said.
Stuart shares that sentiment saying the work being done now will benefit the people of Bay City for years to come.
“That ramp that is actually going to be built will help Uptown and downtown. It will help everybody and make the traffic flow nice. So it’s actually a good move in the right direction for the future,” Stuart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.