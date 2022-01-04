Federal assistance will help residents in a local community with housing expenses.
Bay City leaders voted to pass a grant program with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that would help struggling residents impacted by the pandemic.
City Commissioner Ed Clements proposed spending $1 million to help residents struggling to pay their mortgages, rent, and utility.
"COVID hit so many of them so hard in our community and we're starting to see that," said Dana Muscott, Bay City Manager. "A one-million-dollar infusion into our community would be huge to help our residents with mortgages, rent, utilities."
The money is part of the more than $31 million Bay City is getting in American Rescue Plan Funding.
The city commission unanimously approved the motion, which means now they'll start planning how exactly to distribute that $1 million.
"Even with the approval tonight, we're going to have to put a program together and then there's going to be an application process, and then the distribution," Muscott said.
Commissioners discussed prioritizing lower income households, and families with children.
"We already have an idea about maybe the median where we're going to hit in our community as far as income levels, but we're also looking, they want to focus on families with children, but we're going to have to look at the ARPA rules," Muscott said.
Muscott said city commissioners will begin work on the program this week.
"We're going to try to make it easy as possible," Muscott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.