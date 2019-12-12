Bay City leaders are scheduled to vote on an agreement to privatize the city's two bridges on Monday.
City commissioners will be asked to vote on the city's proposed agreement with United Bridge Partners at their meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.
If approved, the proposed agreement will grant UBP acquisition of Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge.
"Independence Bridge's structural condition is deficient and in need of significant, expensive repair. Liberty Bridge has aged mechanical systems and aged electrical systems, which require short and long term costly repairs and rehabilitation to ensure safe and reliable operations. The Bridges' operation and maintenance has created an undue burden on the finances of the City and diverts funds from other City priorities," the city said in an item report about the proposed agreement.
The other two bridges that run through Bay City are state-owned.
Earlier this year, the city voted to approve negotiations with UBP after soliciting proposals for the bridges.
UBP's proposal was to demolish and build a new Independence Bridge and rehabilitate Liberty Bridge. The company would then charge a toll on the bridges.
Below are some of the key terms of the proposed agreement with UBP:
- UBP will pay the city $5 million to acquire the bridges - $2 million when the agreement is signed and $3 million at the settlement.
- UBP may close a bridge for "extraordinary repairs" with an aggregate cost of $750,000 or more if the city does not agree to cover the excess cost of the repairs over $750,000.
- If the ownership of the bridges defaults back to the city, UBP is obligated to return the bridges to the city free and clear.
- During the 120-day transition period following the signing of a definitive agreement, the city will operate and maintain the bridges and UBP will reimburse the city for the costs associated with such operation and maintenance.
- UBP plans to reopen the rehabilitated Liberty Bridge and the new Independence Bridge in June 2024.
The proposed agreement states there will not be tolls on either of the bridges during construction.
If the agreement is approved, residents can purchase a transponder at a monthly rate instead of paying a toll for each use of the bridges. City residents will receive a discounted rate on the transponder.
In addition, Bay City residents will not be charged tolls with a transponder for five years after the new Independence Bridge or the rehabilitated Liberty Bridge is open to traffic.
City Manager Dana Muscott is recommending the commission approves the proposed agreement.
You can read the full proposed agreement below.
