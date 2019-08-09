A Bay City little league team fell short of their dreams of the World Series.
Bay City's Northwest Little League team lost Friday 4-2 against River Forest, Illinois.
The game was their final shot at getting into the finals.
River Forest advances to play Bowling Green in the finals. The winner of that game will advance to the Little League World Series.
