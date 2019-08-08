Image: Northwest Little League winning the state championship
Source: Bill Ruff

The Bay City Northwest Little League team lost Thursday night but still have a shot at getting to the Little League World Series.

In their game Thursday night they fell to Bowling Green, Kentucky 5-3.

Bay City will now play Illinois Friday with the winner advancing to the finals to play Bowling Green. Friday's game will start at 5 p.m.

The game ended just after 11 p.m. eastern time after several hours of rain delay.

