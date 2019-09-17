A Bay City man has been arrested, accused of having child porn.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes against Children Task Force announced the arrest of Gerald David Eichinger, 76, after they said digital evidence was taken from his home.
MSP said their investigation started after it was learned Eichinger was sharing child sexually abusive material on the internet.
He was arraigned on Sept. 11 on one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
