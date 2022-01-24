A Bay City man was arraigned on Jan. 18 on aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Michigan State Police Department.
Gerald Daniel Sutter III, 52, was arrested by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators said they seized digital evidence from Sutter’s home.
MSP reported troopers started their investigation when they found out Sutter was looking at filed of child sexually abusive material online. After police searched Sutter’s home, he was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit suggest parents talk to their children about safe use on the internet. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a list of resources here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.