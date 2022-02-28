A Bay City man was arrested in northern Michigan for allegedly drunk driving.
Wexford County Dispatch Center notified law enforcement officers Saturday night about a red vehicle driving erratically on M-115 coming in from Osceola County.
Dispatch advised the vehicle had fluctuating speeds and was stopping at intersections along M-115, Michigan State Police said. A MSP trooper spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on M-115 near E. 48 Road.
The driver, 71-year-old James Earl Narlock of Bay City, displayed signs of intoxication, state police said. Police administered sobriety tests, and Narlock was arrested.
He was arraigned Feb. 28 for one count of operating while intoxicated – third offense. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
