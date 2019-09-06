Police have caught a suspect after a manhunt that started with a bank robbery in Rose City and ended in a cornfield in Arenac County.
The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old man from Bay City.
Law enforcement left the suspect left the Rose City bank and was caught more than half an hour away in Standish.
"We located him a short distance from here and a short police chase occurred," said Undersheriff Don McIntyre with the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office.
McIntyre said Arenac County Deputies stopped the suspect's truck using a pit maneuver on M-61 near Lincoln Road.
Several law enforcement teams also set up a perimeter around a cornfield in the area.
“The suspect hid in the cornfield for a short time, standish area fire authority brought out a drone unit which was able to locate the suspect," McIntyre said.
The bank robbery happened as multiple counties were dealing with bomb threats called into schools, businesses and hospitals. Click here for more on that.
They credit the teamwork of all units involved in catching this suspect.
“The resources that were brought out by the three agencies, made this go smoothly and no one got hurt out here today with a fairly dangerous suspect," he said.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
